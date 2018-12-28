DoJ judgement should be respected

The community should respect the professional judgement of the Department of Justice, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Mr Cheung made the statement in response to media enquiries about the department’s decision to not prosecute former Chief Executive CY Leung in the UGL case.

He said: “First of all the Basic Law itself, Article 63 stipulates clearly that it is the role of the Department of Justice to conduct prosecution independently in Hong Kong, without any interference - a very important point.

“The second point is, I think we should respect the professional judgement of the Department of Justice.”

Mr Cheung also said Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng will consider attending the Legislative Council Panel on Administration of Justice & Legal Services meeting on January 28.