Central-Wan Chai Bypass to open

The Central-Wan Chai Bypass & Island Eastern Corridor Link will be commissioned on January 20.

The 4.5-kilometre highway, with 3.7 km in the form of a tunnel, connects the Rumsey Street Flyover in Central and the Island Eastern Corridor in North Point.

It will take only five minutes to drive between Central and the corridor, making the traffic flow smoother between the eastern and western parts of Hong Kong Island.

To assist road users, three slip roads in Wan Chai and one slip road in Tin Hau have been constructed to connect the link with the local road network.

The expressway will introduce the first air purification system for use in road tunnels in Hong Kong, which can effectively remove at least 80% of the respirable suspended particulates and nitrogen dioxide.

The expressway will be opened in two stages.

The first stage will be commissioned on January 20, except the westbound carriageway where alteration work will be required to connect with the Rumsey Street Flyover.

The alteration work will last for one month, during which eastbound traffic on the Rumsey Street Flyover may travel to all districts via the tunnel eastbound and Man Po Street.

For the second phase, the tunnel’s westbound carriageway linking up with the Rumsey Street Flyover westbound will be opened.

The works for the Central-Wan Chai Bypass & Island Eastern Corridor Link are in the final stage, including the replacement of existing traffic signs.

Meanwhile, the Highways Department is co-ordinating with other departments and organisations to prepare for the commissioning of road sections, including conducting training and drills.

The commissioning ceremony will be held at the tunnel's Central Portal on January 19.