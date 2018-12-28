Special needs trust service launched

A Special Needs Trust Office has been established to provide a trust service for parents or relatives who have family members with special needs, the Social Welfare Department announced today.

The Chief Executive announced in her 2017 Policy Address the Government has decided to steer the formation of the Special Needs Trust with the Director of Social Welfare Incorporated as the trustee, to provide a trust service for parents who have family members with special needs.

The Director of Social Welfare Incorporated will manage deceased parents' assets and disburse the trust fund to individual or organisation carers regularly according to the parents' wish, so that their assets are used in meeting the long-term financial needs of their children with special needs.

The Government has allocated $50 million to set up the office, which will handle the setting up, management and termination of trust accounts.

The department will hold service briefings in January and February to introduce the service content and application procedures.

It plans to accept service applications from March.

Click here for details.

Call 2116 5308 for enquiries.