Gov’t seeks young political talent

The Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth started Phase II of its recruitment today.

Young people aged between 18 and 35 with a commitment to serve the community are invited to nominate themselves to join 10 specified advisory committees.

Applications close on January 28.

A Recruitment Committee has been set up to oversee the scheme’s implementation.

It comprises the Secretary for Home Affairs, a Youth Development Commission representative, non-official chairpersons or members of the 10 committees and representatives of the bureaus and departments concerned.

Applicants should have a strong commitment to serve the community, a good understanding of the policy area concerned, and good analytical and communication skills.

Subject to the number of applications received, the assessments would be completed in the second quarter of 2019.

The application form and scheme details are available on the Home Affairs Bureau website.

Applicants must write no more than 600 words or provide a video/audio clip of no longer than three minutes to explain, in either Chinese or English, their suitability for appointment to the relevant committee.

The Home Affairs Bureau said the Government strives to address young people's concerns about education, career pursuit and home ownership, and encourage their participation in politics as well as public policy discussion and debate.

The Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth has been regularised and two rounds of recruitment will be rolled out every year.

The target is to increase within the current-term Government the overall ratio of youth members serving on advisory committees to 15%, the bureau added.

Phase I of the scheme opened for recruitment in June and the participating committees’ assessments have been completed.

Five of these committees have completed their appointment exercise and announced their appointments, while the remaining five committees will complete their appointments by the first quarter of 2019 with relevant announcements to follow.