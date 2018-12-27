ID card replacement centres open

Assistant Director of Immigration Chan Tin-chee says applicants can use the self-service kiosks to enjoy a faster registration process.

Nine new Smart Identity Card Replacement Centres open from Mondays to Saturdays from 8am to 10pm.

Nine new Smart Identity Card Replacement Centres have kicked off operation for a citywide identity card replacement drive.

Residents in the first batch for card replacements are the Chief Executive, Principal Officials, lawmakers, Executive Councillors, immigration staff, police officers and labour inspectors.

The Immigration Department tapped into technology to boost convenience and efficiency for the process, which takes less than 30 minutes.

Assistant Director of Immigration Chan Tin-chee said the department has introduced a number of facilitation measures, including the Self-service Tag Issuing Kiosks, Self-service Registration Kiosks as well as the Self-service Collection Kiosks.

Mr Chan also offered some identity card photo-taking tips for applicants.

He said: “The basic tips (are) do not let hair or other things cover the face because the face is for the facial recognition.

“They should not wear some coloured glasses or even coloured (contact) lens because it will affect the face recognition in the future.”

Once they have completed the procedure, applicants can collect their new identity cards after 10 working days.

The nine centres operate from 8am to 10pm on Mondays to Saturdays.

As the centres use a quota system, applicants are advised to make prior appointments which can be made 24 working days in advance through the department’s mobile application.

Existing identity card holders born in 1985 or 1986 can replace their cards between January 21 and March 30 next year.

They will be followed by those born on 1968 or 1969.

The department estimates the replacement exercise will take about four years.

Hong Kong residents overseas can replace their identity cards within 30 days of returning, even if they have missed their designated cycle period.