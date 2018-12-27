Solid waste generation up 0.9%

About 5.75 million tonnes of municipal solid waste was generated in 2017, a 0.9% rise on the previous year.

The findings were announced in a report by the Environmental Protection Department today.

The department said domestic municipal solid waste decreased 1.9%, suggesting the public has become more aware of waste reduction.

An average of 15,516 tonnes of solid waste was dumped at landfills daily last year, up 1.2% compared with 2016.

Non-ferrous metals disposal dropped 16% and glass disposal fell 12% year-on-year. However, paper disposal increased 13% and food waste disposal rose 1.7%.

Special waste disposed in 2017 increased 1.9%, due to the increase in dewatered sludge.

Construction waste dropped 4.9% compared with 2016. It could be partly attributable to the increase in construction waste disposal charges effective from April 2017.

The Government will continue implementing different policies to reduce waste, the department added.