Working holiday scheme to start

A working holiday scheme signed between Hong Kong and the Netherlands will start accepting applications from January 1.

Welcoming the scheme’s commencement, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the Government was delighted to see that the Working Holiday Scheme has been well-received by youths, enabling them to broaden their horizons and to gain living and working experience in a foreign culture.

“I believe that youth exchanges would further reinforce bilateral ties between Hong Kong and the Netherlands.”

Dutch Consul General Annemieke Ruigrok welcomed young people to grasp the opportunities provided by the scheme.

Hong Kong and the Netherlands signed a memorandum of understanding on the scheme in April.

Participants from each side will be allowed to stay for up to one year in Hong Kong or the Netherlands where they can work to finance their stay or study short-term courses.

More than 85,000 Hong Kong youths have benefited from similar arrangements with New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Canada, Korea, France, the UK, Austria, Hungary and Sweden.

Details of visa application procedures can be found on the Immigration Department website and the consulate’s website.