DoJ decision apolitical: Teresa Cheng

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today said prosecutorial decisions are made within the Department of Justice.



Ms Cheng told reporters that outside counsel would not be engaged unless the case involves a member of the department.



“The policy of the Department of Justice in dealing with prosecutorial decisions has been to make the decision within the department itself.”



When asked about the department’s decision to not prosecute former Chief Executive CY Leung in the UGL case, she said the decision as to why a particular case is or is not prosecuted is a matter that relates to the case.



“The Department of Justice has made an informed and professional decision that what has been and can be told to the public has already been set out in our press release on December 12. There is nothing further to add from a professional legal angle.”



Ms Cheng also said the department makes prosecutorial decisions in accordance with evidence and the law, adding the social status or political background of the person involved would not affect such decisions.



“The Department of Justice is only dealing with legal issues. Political issues have nothing to do with us.”