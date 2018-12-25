Bishop visits Stanley Prison

Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Hong Kong Joseph Ha presides over Christmas mass at Stanley Prison.

Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Hong Kong Joseph Ha presided over Christmas mass at Stanley Prison today to share his faith and blessings with inmates.

Mr Ha also toured the prison hospital to convey his sympathy and support to patients.

The Correctional Services Department has arranged for persons in custody to attend activities during the Christmas festive period.

It noted that through the Correctional Services Chaplain, voluntary chaplains and visitors from religious organisations, a wide range of spiritual and social services are offered to all persons in custody who wish to participate regardless of their religious affiliation.

Archbishop of Hong Kong Paul Kwong also presided over a Christmas service at the prison last Tuesday.