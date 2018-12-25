Rail works must meet requirements

The Transport & Housing Department today said it reserves all rights to pursue further actions against the Mass Transit Railway Corporation and related contractors.

The department made the statement in response to the MTRC’s progress on the holistic assessment strategy and the verification works for the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link Project.

It noted the railway operator was concerned and disappointed over the works quality of the main contractor Leighton Contractors (Asia).

It said the MTRC was entrusted by the Government as the project manager to design, construct and commission the project, adding contractors including Leighton have also entered into collateral deeds with the Government.

The Government reserves all rights to pursue further actions against the MTRC and related contractors subject to the inspection results of the Hung Hom Station Extension works, the department said.

Regarding the installation requirements of a coupler, the department said the embedded length of the threaded steel bar inside the coupler should be at least 40mm, and there shall be a maximum of two full threads exposed.

The MTRC today said workmanship and structural safety are two different concepts and that the provision of six full threads of coupler connections could provide the design strength.

As the MTRC uses a phased array ultrasonic examination, which has a measurement tolerance of 3mm, to verify the embedded length of the threaded steel bar inside the coupler, the department said readings below 37mm are regarded as failing to meet the requirements.

It said couplers in the Hung Hom Station Extension works should be installed according to the requirements, adding that relevant government departments will carry out stringent checks.