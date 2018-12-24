Views sought on rights covenant

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau is seeking public views on the implementation of the United Nations International Covenant on Economic, Social & Cultural Rights in Hong Kong.

The bureau said the Central People's Government will submit China's third report under the covenant.

It added the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will submit its report to the Central Government on the implementation of the covenant in the city for incorporation in the Mainland’s report.

The HKSAR Government has prepared an outline of the topics for inclusion in the report.

People can submit views by February 4 via mail, fax or email.

