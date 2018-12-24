Christmas comes to town

Hong Kong is being swept up in the Christmas spirit and it’s time to celebrate!

Whimsical lights are casting their magic over the city, creating a blissful atmosphere.

Shopping malls, parks, streets, and buildings have been decked out with eye-catching displays and holiday cheer.

Families and friends are capturing festive moments on camera against backdrops of twinkling lights and stunning decorations.

The news.gov.hk team wishes our readers a joyous Christmas!