Christmas comes to town

December 24, 2018
Hong Kong is being swept up in the Christmas spirit and it’s time to celebrate!

 

Whimsical lights are casting their magic over the city, creating a blissful atmosphere.

 

Shopping malls, parks, streets, and buildings have been decked out with eye-catching displays and holiday cheer.

 

Families and friends are capturing festive moments on camera against backdrops of twinkling lights and stunning decorations.

 

The news.gov.hk team wishes our readers a joyous Christmas!

﻿