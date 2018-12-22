Kwun Tong plan transparent

The Government has been arranging the relocation of a Vocational Training Council school in Kwun Tong in a transparent manner and has been engaging different stakeholders.

Making the statement today after attending a radio programme, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the Government plans to move the Shine Skills Centre (Kwun Tong) back to the area after the completion of a redevelopment project that covers the centre’s current site.

He said a site on Oxford Road has been identified for the centre to relocate to so that it will be able to continue operating during the transition period.

Dr Law added that the moving procedures have yet to be completed, and the Government also needs to listen to the district’s views, but he is confident that the relocation plan will work.

He reiterated the Kwun Tong development project is comprehensive and involves different stakeholders, adding that the Government has engaged the appropriate stakeholders at the right time.

“For this particular case like the Shine Skills Centre (Kwun Tong), the current cohort of trainees in the centre would not be affected, not even those who will be coming in next year.”

Dr Law noted the Government has all along been transparent about the matter, as it made public the arrangements for the centre as soon as it had the concept and direction, so that stakeholders were aware of the move during its early stages.

“I do think the approach that we have made, and trying to inform the community and the various stakeholders at the right time is appropriate.”