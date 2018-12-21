Opening-up inspection ongoing

The opening-up investigation at the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link Project is ongoing.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the statement today following the release of more preliminary results on coupler tests by the Mass Transit Railway Corporation.

He said tests will continue as there should be at least 168 couplers to verify the details.

The MTRC will conduct a detailed structural analysis on the works for the extension after consolidating all the test results.

He said if the overall structural integrity of the works is found to have problems, the railway operator will determine how to conduct strengthening works.

Upon receipt of new test results, the Government will release them at appropriate times for the public’s reference, he added.

Click here for the test results.