2nd phase colorectal checks set

The Department of Health will launch the second phase of the Colorectal Cancer Screening Programme on January 1 next year, extending coverage to people aged 56 to 75.

The programme, which began in August, is being implemented in three phases to subsidise screening tests for Hong Kong residents aged 50 to 75.

Phase one covers people aged 61 to 75, while phase three extends coverage to those aged between 50 and 75.

Details and the commencement date of phase three will be announced later.

Participants will first attend a medical consultation conducted by enrolled doctors to receive faecal immunochemical test screening.

They will receive a $280 government subsidy per consultation. The subsidy applies for the second consultation to follow up on a positive test result.

Under the standard colonoscopy service package, the subsidy amount is $8,500 if polyp removal is necessary and $7,800 if no polyp removal is required.

Colonoscopy specialists may charge a co-payment not exceeding $1,000 when providing standard colonoscopy examinations.

Currently, 722 doctors have enrolled in the programme and 97% of them will not charge any co-payment, while 176 colonoscopy specialists have also joined.

About 115,000 people have participated in the programme.

Click here for details.