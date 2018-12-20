Green form flat applications to open

The application forms for purchasing flats in Lai Tsui Court, Cheung Sha Wan, under the Sale of Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2018 will be available from tomorrow.

A total of 2,545 flats located at Blocks 1 to 4 of Lai Tsui Court will be offered for pre-sale under the scheme this year. The saleable areas range from about 17.1 sq m to about 42 sq m.

By applying a discount of 58% to assessed market values, the average selling price is $67,200 per sq m or $6,243 per sq ft of saleable area. The selling price of the flats range from $932,500 to $3,062,100.

The project will accept applications from December 28 to January 10, 2019.

A new sales office, the GSH Sales Unit, has been set up in Kwun Tong.

Application forms and guides together with sales booklets will be available for public collection at the unit from tomorrow. Project information, building models and doll houses will also be displayed there.

Relevant documents can also be obtained from the designated website.

To streamline application procedures, the Housing Authority said applicants with valid Green Form applications will not need to submit separate applications or pay the application fee for this year’s scheme, provided that they meet the eligibility criteria.

However, if they wish to change their family composition, they have to submit new applications.

Balloting is expected to be held in February. Eligible applicants are expected to be invited for flat selection starting from March according to their priority order.

The sales brochure covering full details and the price list for Lai Tsui Court will be made available seven days before flat selection starts.

Call 2712 8000 for enquiries.