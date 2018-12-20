November inflation up 2.6%

Overall consumer prices rose 2.6% in November year-on-year, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

Netting out the effects of all Government one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rate was 2.9%, compared to October’s 3%.

Year-on-year price increases were recorded in the month for electricity, gas and water, food, miscellaneous services, housing, meals bought away from home, alcoholic drinks and tobacco, transport and miscellaneous goods.

Year-on-year decreases in prices were recorded for durable goods as well as clothing and footwear.

The department said the underlying inflation rate will likely hover near the current level in the coming months, as the earlier increase in fresh-letting residential rentals continue to feed through.

The Government will monitor the situation closely, particularly the impact on people with lower income, it added.