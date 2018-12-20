Station test result released

The test result of a preliminary inspection of the coupler connection at an opening up location at the platform slab of the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link Project does not comply with standards, the Transport & Housing Bureau said.

In response to media enquiries, the bureau said today it was informed of the findings from the first opening up location in the second stage of the holistic assessment strategy for the extension.

According to the preliminary inspection of the coupler connection at an opening up location at the platform slab in Area B of the East West Line, there are more than two full threads for all three exposed coupler connections.

The test result do not comply with the coupler supplier’s standard, which specifies a maximum exposure of two full threads.

For the preliminary result of the non-destructive test, the embedded lengths of the three exposed threaded bars at the first opening up location are 29 mm, 34 mm and 34 mm.

The result can only be confirmed upon receipt of the formal test report from the Mass Transit Railway Corporation.

According to the holistic assessment strategy of the MTR Corporation, upon completion of the opening up investigation under the second stage, in the third stage the railway operator will consolidate test results of the first two stages.

It will then conduct detailed structural analysis on the works for the extension to determine if the overall structural integrity of the works is acceptable and decide if strengthening measures are necessary.

Regarding safety concerns during the opening up of concrete at the East West Line platform slab, the Government emphasised site safety will not be compromised.

It said in addition to the site walks conducted by the MTR Corporation, government officers will also conduct site inspections to ensure strict enforcement of safety measures by all parties.

As of today, no non-compliance with safety standards at relevant works sites was recorded.

The Government and the MTR Corporation will continue to monitor safety conditions at sites.