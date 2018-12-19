CS visits HZMB HK port

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today visited the Hong Kong Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to learn more about the overall traffic diversion plan prepared by government departments in anticipation of a surge in passenger traffic during Christmas and New Year.

Accompanied by Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan, Mr Cheung first visited the Passenger Clearance Building for a briefing on its facilities.

He then proceeded to the Hong Kong International Airport's check-in service counters and the Hong Kong Tourism Board's visitor centre to observe how these facilities assist passengers in checking in baggage, obtaining boarding passes and receiving information on accommodation and sightseeing.

He was also provided with an update on the business operation of shops in the Passenger Clearance Building.

At the Hong Kong Port Public Transport Interchange (South), Mr Cheung received a briefing on the carrying capacity of various types of public transport during passenger peak periods.

He also toured the building's surroundings and noted the study progress of providing food truck services for passengers in areas nearby.

Following his visit to the Departure Hall to inspect passenger clearance procedures by Immigration Department and Customs & Excise Department officers, Mr Cheung moved on to the cross-boundary coach ticketing counter to see how travel agencies made use of the pre-booked cross-boundary coach service to purchase tickets in advance for tour groups departing the Hong Kong Port for the Zhuhai Port.

He was also briefed at the pick-up areas for shuttle buses and cross-boundary coaches on the queuing, boarding and alighting arrangements for passengers during peak periods.

Mr Cheung was pleased to note the close co-operation established between the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Authority and governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

He expressed confidence in government departments’ joint efforts in meeting the demand arising from the peak periods of passenger flow during the holiday season and maintaining the Hong Kong Port's smooth operation.