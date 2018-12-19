Welfare cases drop 0.5%

The overall Comprehensive Social Security Assistance caseload in November fell 1,061 cases to 227,489, down 0.5% compared with October’s figure, the Social Welfare Department announced today.

The total number of recipients stood at 324,353.

Low-earnings cases fell 2.2% to 3,668 while unemployment cases dropped 1.3% to 12,045.

Single parent cases fell 0.8% to 24,856 while ill health, old age and permanent disability cases dropped 0.3% to 23,191, 142,799 and 16,805.