Senior appointments announced

Choi Lap-yiu will take up the post of Commissioner of Rating & Valuation on January 14.

Chan Pai-ming will become Director of Highways on December 20.

Laurie Lo will take up the post of Permanent Representative of the HKSAR of China to the World Trade Organization on January 28.

Vincent Liu will become Government Property Administrator on January 28.

John Leung will become Director, Office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Beijing on January 21.

The Government today announced five senior appointments.

Former Insurance Authority Chief Executive Officer John Leung will succeed Gracie Foo as Director, Office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Beijing on January 21.

Deputy Secretary for the Environment Vincent Liu will succeed Tommy Yuen as Government Property Administrator on January 28.

Policy Innovation & Co-ordination Office Deputy Head Laurie Lo will succeed Irene Young as Permanent Representative of the HKSAR of China to the World Trade Organization on January 28.

Principal Government Engineer Chan Pai-ming will take up the post of Director of Highways tomorrow to succeed Daniel Chung who has commenced pre-retirement leave.

Deputy Commissioner of Rating & Valuation Choi Lap-yiu will take over as Commissioner of Rating & Valuation on January 14 when Tang Ping-kwong commences his pre-retirement leave.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said Mr Leung, Mr Liu and Mr Lo are seasoned Administrative Officers with proven leadership and management skills.

“I have every confidence that they will serve the community with professionalism in their new capacities."

Mr Law said Mr Chan is a seasoned engineer with proven leadership skills, profound professional knowledge in major works projects and extensive operational experience, while Mr Choi has extensive professional knowledge and experience in rating and valuation work.

They can lead the departments to meet the challenges ahead, Mr Law added.

