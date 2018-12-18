Nicholas Yang visits Tuen Mun

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (left) visits a rehabilitation ward in the Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology at Tuen Mun Hospital to observe the In-Patient Medication Order Entry System’s operation.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang visited Tuen Mun Hospital and a secondary school during his Tuen Mun District visit today.

Mr Yang visited the rehabilitation ward in the Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology at Tuen Mun Hospital to observe the In-Patient Medication Order Entry System’s operation.

Developed by the Hospital Authority, the system enables doctors, pharmacists and nurses to prescribe medication, vet prescriptions and verify drugs and dispensing times on the same electronic platform.

Mr Yang was updated on the implementation of the Wi-Fi.HK public Wi-Fi service at public hospitals.

Free Wi-Fi services have been installed at 12 hospitals so far and Wi-Fi.HK hotspots are available at the Accident & Emergency Department, pharmacy and restaurant of the Tuen Mun Hospital.

With the adoption of the latest Wi-Fi standard and fibre-based networks, connection speed, stability and user experience have been enhanced.

He then visited Yan Chai Hospital No.2 Secondary School where he watched a student demonstration on launching a rocket car with air pressure.

An Elder Academy was set up in the school to encourage lifelong learning among seniors, and under the Intergeneration VR Scheme, students produce immersive videos that enable the elderly to reminisce about their past with the use of virtual reality technology.

Mr Yang said he was pleased to see the students actively participating in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities, which can enrich their learning experience, inspire their innovative minds and train up their problem-solving skills.

He also met Tuen Mun District Councillors.