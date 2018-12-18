DoJ decision should be respected

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung today said the Basic Law clearly states the Department of Justice shall control criminal prosecutions without interference.

Mr Cheung made the statement before the Executive Council meeting when asked by reporters about the department’s decision to not prosecute former Chief Executive CY Leung over his agreement with UGL.

A statement issued by the department said there is insufficient evidence to prosecute Mr Leung, he said.

Mr Cheung added the department’s decision should be respected.