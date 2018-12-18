Help pledged for men jailed abroad

The Government will provide all possible assistance to four Hong Kong men convicted in the Philippines for drug offences, Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said today.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mr Cheung said the Government is highly concerned about the matter.

The Security Bureau is keeping close contact with the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the matter, Mr Cheung said.

Mr Cheung also noted Immigration Department officers have met legislator James To and the four residents’ family members, and said the Government will maintain close contact with them.

He added the bureau is assisting those involved through the Chinese embassy in Manila.