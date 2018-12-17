Carrie Lam Gov’t lauded

President Xi Jinping praised Chief Executive Carrie Lam for leading the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in courageously taking up its responsibilities.

Meeting with her in Beijing today, President Xi said Mrs Lam has been leading the HKSAR Government in staunchly safeguarding the “one country, two systems” principle as well as the Basic Law.

He said Mrs Lam has seriously planned for Hong Kong’s long-term development and has actively participated in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development and the Belt & Road Initiative.

She has also made efforts to solve livelihood issues faced by residents, especially the development of young people.

President Xi said Mrs Lam is not afraid of taking up difficult tasks, adding the Central Government fully recognises the work done by her administration.

Noting Hong Kong has both benefitted from and contributed to the country's reform and opening up over the past 40 years, he said looking forward the “one country, two systems” principle must be upheld and Hong Kong and Macau will be supported in integrating into national development.

Mrs Lam thanked President Xi for his care for Hong Kong and his attendance at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge opening ceremony in October.

She also met with Premier Li Keqiang, who also praised Mrs Lam for her leadership, highlighting her promotion of innovation and technology as well as efforts to tackle livelihood issues.

He said Hong Kong has maintained stable economic growth as a free-trade port and a separate customs territory under intricate international circumstances.