Anthem bill to be tabled early 2019

The Government plans to table a bill on the national anthem law in the Legislative Council early next year.

Making the statement to reporters today, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip said the drafting work for the local legislation to implement the national anthem law is near completion.

When asked whether the Government will consider having the national anthem played at the oath-taking ceremony for lawmakers, Mr Nip said the principle of the bill is clear and the details of its individual provisions will be apparent when it is introduced into the Legislative Council.

“We have to reflect the intention and the principles of the national law, and so we look at each and every provision of the national law and consider how the intent and the rationale behind (them) could be reflected in the local legislation.

“But at the same time, we have to make some necessary adaptation or adjustment to reflect our local legal system, our drafting convention, and also Hong Kong’s circumstances.”