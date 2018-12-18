Gov’t helps HK residents abroad

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will do whatever it takes to help Hong Kong people facing difficulties abroad.

Speaking to the media in Beijing today, Mrs Lam made the statement when asked by reporters about the jailing of four Hong Kong residents in the Philippines over drug offences.

She noted the HKSAR Government has provided assistance to them through the help of the Chinese embassy in Manila.

In response to legislator James To's allegation that she would not meet him or the families of the four residents, Mrs Lam said she had received a letter from him earlier this year and referred the case to the Security Bureau to follow up.

The HKSAR Government has to respect the laws of foreign countries when providing assistance, she added.

She said she and the Secretary for Security will continue to follow up on the case and assist those involved.