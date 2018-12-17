Premier applauds HK growth

Premier Li Keqiang has commended Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her administration for maintaining steady economic growth.

After meeting Premier Li in Beijing this morning, Mrs Lam later told reporters he was pleased that Hong Kong’s growth so far this year is real growth of 3.7%, based on the first three quarters of the year.

She said Hong Kong will continue to strengthen its fundamentals, including financial services, professional services, and the logistics and tourism industry.

“But at the same time, we will grow the new sectors, especially innovation and technology. And that was also what Premier Li has commended us for, that in the past year we have been very active in growing this sector.”

Noting that 2019 will be a year full of uncertainties and perhaps some downside risks, Mrs Lam said the Government will provide support and assistance to industry people.

“If there is anything they need in order to meet this challenge and to relieve their pressure, my Government is very happy and very committed to providing those assistance.”

Mrs Lam also briefed President Xi Jinping in the afternoon on Hong Kong’s latest economic, social and political situation.

She thanked President Xi for affirming her work and that of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

Looking forward, Mrs Lam said she hopes Hong Kong can actively take part in three major events of the country next year - the Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation, the China International Import Expo, and the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.