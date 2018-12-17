Deception cases rise

Secretary for Security John Lee urged the public to stay vigilant about scams which increased almost 20% in the first ten months of 2018 compared to a year ago.

Speaking to the media after today’s Fight Crime Committee meeting, Mr Lee said there were 7,047 deception cases between January and October, up 1,168 cases compared with the same period of last year.

“Regarding the increase in the number of deception cases, in particular romance deception, of course I pay special attention to this trend.

“It is a reflection of the nature of the crime itself first of all, because there is a relatively low cost on behalf of the criminals. And also even though the success rate may not be high, the amount of money that can be deceived in one single case can be a lot.”

He said Police will keep updating the public on scam tactics.

Reviewing the crime situation for the period, Hong Kong’s overall crime was down 3% year-on-year, with 45,653 cases recorded.

A decrease in burglary, theft, arson and criminal intimidation cases was recorded, while the period saw a rise in homicide and blackmail cases.

Regarding the case of four Hong Kong men who were given life sentences in the Philippines for possessing drugs, Mr Lee said he will write to the Philippine Consul-General in Hong Kong to reflect the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s concerns, urging him to ensure that the rights of the Hong Kong people concerned are fully protected and the respective trial is conducted in a fair manner.

He said he has asked officials of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Hong Kong SAR to give special attention to this case, adding officials from the Chinese Embassy in the Phillipines have visited the four men.