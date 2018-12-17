Children’s Hospital to start services

The Hong Kong Children’s Hospital will start clinical services in phases from December 18.

The Hong Kong Children’s Hospital will start providing clinical services in phases from tomorrow.

This will be marked by the commissioning of specialist outpatient clinics for oncology, nephrology, and metabolic medicine.

The pathology, radiology and pharmacy departments will also begin operation to support the clinical service.

Located in the Kai Tak Development Area, the hospital is the tertiary referral centre providing multidisciplinary management for complex, serious and rare paediatric diseases.

It provides diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation services for clinically-indicated patients below 18 across the city.

Its first patients will be follow-up cases currently under the care of the Princess Margaret and Prince of Wales hospitals.

The metabolic medicine clinic will provide follow-up services for babies with abnormal findings in the government screening programme for inborn errors of metabolism.

There is no accident and emergency department or general outpatient clinic in the Children’s Hospital. New case referrals will not be accepted for the time being.

Other outpatient clinics and inpatient services will be commissioned gradually in 2019.

Click here for details.