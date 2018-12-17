CS opens inclusive playground

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today officiated at the opening ceremony for an inclusive playground in Tuen Mun Park.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Architectural Services Department collaborated to build the playground under a pilot scheme adopting the winning concepts of the Inclusive Play Space Design Ideas Competition.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Cheung noted the Government attaches great importance to children's physical and mental development.

The playground is the first barrier-free play space for children in Hong Kong incorporating two natural elements, water and sand in its design.

It provides diverse inclusive play facilities which not only offer children of different ages and abilities the opportunity to have an equal play experience, but also inspire their imagination and curiosity to explore, and thereby enjoy the fun of playing.

The Government will continue to inject more dynamic and vibrant elements into children's playgrounds to further enrich and enhance children's play experience, Mr Cheung added.

The playground was opened for public use on December 3.