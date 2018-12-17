Data roaming reminder issued

The Office of the Communications Authority reminds holidaymakers to be wary of their use of mobile data roaming services while travelling abroad to avoid expensive bills.

It said charges for mobile data roaming services are much higher than those for local mobile services.

If mobile data roaming is not required while travelling, consumers should ask their operators to temporarily deactivate their mobile data services, and switch off the mobile data function on their mobile devices before departure.

If mobile data roaming is required, consumers should consider buying a local pre-paid SIM card at the destination or using a data roaming day pass with a charge ceiling or flat rate.

