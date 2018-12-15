Beijing to feature HK cultural heritage

The Oral Legacies: Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Exhibition Month will open at Prince Kung's Mansion Museum of the Ministry of Culture & Tourism in Beijing on December 16.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiated at the event’s opening ceremony in Beijing today.

The exhibition will introduce 20 items that have been inscribed onto the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong.

These items relating to areas including performing arts, beliefs and rituals, festive events and traditional craftsmanship will be showcased through exhibits, illustrated text panels, multimedia programmes, a seminar, demonstrations and experiential activities.

The exhibition aims to enhance cultural exchange between Beijing and Hong Kong.

It also aims to raise the awareness and appreciation of citizens and tourists in Beijing towards Hong Kong’s intangible heritage.

The exhibits will feature Hong Kong-style cheongsams made by local cheongsam masters, lion lanterns, a Hakka unicorn and costumes of renowned Cantonese opera artists. Cheongsams made by students of the Technological & Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong will also be on display.

The exhibition is jointly presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and Prince Kung's Mansion Museum of the Ministry of Culture & Tourism.

It will run until January 5 next year.

