Help pledged for HK people abroad

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will provide assistance to Hong Kong people facing difficulties abroad, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

However, Mrs Lam said the HKSAR Government will not interfere with the laws or judicial processes of foreign countries when providing such assistance.

The Chief Executive made the statement when asked by reporters about the jailing of Hong Kong residents in the Philippines over drug offences.

She added the HKSAR Government has been following up on the issue.