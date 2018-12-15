CE to meet state leaders

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said she will brief state leaders on Hong Kong’s work on political, economic and livelihood issues.

Speaking to reporters, Mrs Lam said she will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on her duty visit to Beijing from December 15 to 18.

Mrs Lam also said she believes there will be a new phase of development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, bringing many opportunities for Hong Kong next year.

The Chief Executive added she hopes the Central Government will continue to support the city.