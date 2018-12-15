John Lee tours youth centre

Secretary for Security John Lee (right) chats with young people during his visit to the Jockey Club Tsing Yi Integrated Service Centre for Children & Youth in Kwai Tsing.

Secretary for Security John Lee toured an integrated youth service centre during a visit to Kwai Tsing today.

At the Jockey Club Tsing Yi Integrated Service Centre for Children & Youth of the Playground Association, Mr Lee toured its facilities and was briefed on its services.

The centre provides professional counselling and support services for children and young people in the district to help them realise their potential, establish a positive attitude and develop harmonious interpersonal relationships.

He also watched performances by participants of the Moonlight Project and listened to them share their future aspirations.

Jointly organised by the Kwai Tsing District Fight Crime Committee and the Social Welfare Department’s Local Committee on Services for Young People of Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing District, the Moonlight Project sends midnight outreach teams to approach young night drifters and arranges recreational activities and talent classes to help them build a healthy lifestyle.

Mr Lee also met District Councillors to learn more about the district’s law and order situation and people's livelihood.