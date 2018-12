Secretary for Development Michael Wong (second right) is briefed on the enhancement works to be carried out at the Tsuen Wan Promenade.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong visited Tsuen Wan District today.

He first stopped by Tsuen Wan town centre to learn about the latest developments in the area and listened to the views of the District Council on its future planning.

Mr Wong then went to the Tsuen Wan Promenade and was briefed on details of the enhancement works to be carried out at the waterfront.

He also met District Councillors exchange views on district matters.