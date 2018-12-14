HK to explore new markets

The trade disputes between China and the US will impact Hong Kong businesspeople but there is no need to be overly pessimistic, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says.

Speaking to reporters in Guangzhou today after attending the Council for the Promotion of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation meeting, Mr Cheung said the Government has been exploring new markets for Hong Kong businesspeople, notably in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He also said Hong Kong and Mainland provinces and cities, especially Guangdong, can complement each other with their unique advantages to open up new markets in Belt & Road countries.