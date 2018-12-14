Hung Hom Station check smooth

Representatives from the Buildings Department, the Highways Department and its monitoring and verification consultant oversee the Mass Transit Railway Corporation opening up the platform slab to examine concrete at the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link Project.

The holistic assessment strategy for the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link Project has been progressing smoothly, with eight locations at the East West Line platforms at Hung Hom Station being opened up for tests.

The Transport & Housing Bureau made the statement today, saying that the Mass Transit Railway Corporation commenced the second stage of the strategy to open up the concrete of the East West Line and North South Line platforms on December 10 in response to the Government’s request.

To verify the as-constructed details where the MTRC has found gaps in the documentation about the steel reinforcement, at least 24 locations at the East West Line has to be opened up.

The rail corporation has opened up five locations where inspections will be conducted after the steel bars are exposed.

In view of the allegations of the cutting-short of steel bars, the rail corporation will open up 28 locations at the East West Line and the North South Line, 56 locations in total that were selected through randomly sampling, to verify the as-constructed coupler connections.

Three locations have been opened up, the bureau said, adding that non-destructive tests will be conducted when the coupler connection is reached.

Throughout the opening-up process, representatives from the Buildings Department, the Highways Department and its monitoring and verification consultant will monitor the situation, keep records, and review critical steps to ensure the process complies with the agreed method statement.

Police officers will also be present at the scene, it added.