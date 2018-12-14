HK-Mainland economic ties boosted

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) convenes the Mainland & Hong Kong Economic & Trade Co-operation Committee meeting with Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau as a participant.

The Mainland & Hong Kong Economic & Trade Co-operation Committee convened its first meeting in Hong Kong today, co-chaired by Financial Secretary Paul Chan and China International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Fu Ziying.

The meeting covered the enhancement and implementation of the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement and supporting Hong Kong's participation in the Belt & Road Initiative.

Members also discussed joint promotion of the economic and trade co-operation of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, supporting the city's participation in regional economic co-operation and promoting exchanges between both sides on other economic and trade matters.

“Since the signing of CEPA (the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement) 15 years ago, we have been actively pursuing trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, which promoted the economic development of both sides,” Mr Chan said.

“The establishment of the committee will elevate the co-operation and exchanges between us to a new level, laying a solid foundation for further economic and trade co-operation," he added.

The two sides announced the incorporation of new liberalisation measures for legal services and testing and certification in the Agreement on Trade in Services, which will be implemented on March 1.

A task force formed under the committee to support Hong Kong's full participation in the Belt & Road Initiative also held a meeting today.

It was co-chaired by Mr Fu and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau.

Hong Kong proposed strengthening co-operation with the Mainland through various aspects such as supporting enterprises to jointly organise missions to major locations along the Belt & Road and establishing a mechanism for information exchange.