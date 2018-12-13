SJ visits Kwun Tong

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng visited a primary school and a guide dogs centre in Kwun Tong District today.

Ms Cheng visited SKH Tak Tin Lee Shiu Keung Primary School in Lam Tin to learn about the school's creative English teaching project which helps students learn the language in a fun and interactive way.

She also watched student demonstrations on controlling robots with coding programmes.

Ms Cheng then went to the Hong Kong Guide Dogs Association Jockey Club Education & Training Centre in Tsui Ping Estate.

The centre provides free professional trained dog services for people with visual impairment, autism and other disabilities.

Ms Cheng also met District Councillors.