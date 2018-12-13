Police to mark 175th anniversary

Police College Director Edwina Lau (centre) briefs the media on activities to celebrate the 175th Anniversary of the Hong Kong Police Force.

The Hong Kong Police will organise a series of activities under the theme of Serve & Protect Hong Kong 175 Years in celebration of its 175th anniversary next year.

Briefing the media today, Police College Director Edwina Lau said the force aims to showcase its professional performance and commitment through the activities and enhance the public’s understanding on policing work.

“Through attending these celebratory events, definitely the general public will have more occasions, more opportunities to come to see the work of the Police, to understand more about our work culture, so as to enhance our relationship with the public.”

The Hong Kong Police Force 175th Anniversary Open Day will kick start the celebratory activities.

The event will be held on January 12, 13, 19 and 20 at the Foundation Training School of the Police College at Wong Chuk Hang and will feature parades staged by police elite teams and a 3D video featuring local history, the establishment of the force and major events over the past decades.

A total of 12,000 admission tickets for the open day will be distributed on December 16.

Other events next year will include open days of police stations and JPC@Pat Heung, guided tours at historic police buildings, exhibitions and a charity concert.