Silver Bond allocation announced

Subscription and allocation results for the third Silver Bond were released today.

A total of 45,488 valid applications were received for more than $6.2 billion in principal amount of bonds.

The 16,558 applications for seven or fewer units will be allocated the full amount.

The other 28,930 applications applying for eight or more units will be allocated seven units each, while 24,184 will be allocated one additional unit after a ballot.

The bond will be issued on December 17.

The final issue amount is $3 billion.