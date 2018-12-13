Disposable-free programme launched

To promote the green practice of going plastic-and-disposable-free, the Environmental Campaign Committee and the Environmental Protection Department today launched a programme which lends reusable tableware to large-scale event organisers for free.

The committee said large-scale events are held in Hong Kong every year and some of them serve food and beverages using disposable tableware and food containers for the sake of convenience, which generates a considerable amount of waste.

To promote waste reduction at source, the committee and the department, with sponsorship from the Environment & Conservation Fund, have arranged production of 5,000 sets of reusable tableware.

Each set comprises a bowl, a cup, a spoon, a fork and a pair of chopsticks.

The committee has also engaged a tableware cleaning and sterilisation service contractor to provide delivery, collection and cleaning services.

Organisers of large-scale events can apply to use the reusable tableware from December 17.

