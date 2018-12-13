CE attends remembrance service

December 13, 2018
Solemn service
Chief Executive Carrie Lam lays a wreath to commemorate the victims of the Nanjing Massacre and the Japanese invasion.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other senior officials have attended a ceremony in commemoration of the victims of the Nanjing Massacre and the Japanese invasion.

 

Mrs Lam laid a wreath and signed the memorial book at the ceremony held at the Museum of Coastal Defence today.

 

Attendees included National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Vice-Chairman CY Leung, Central Government organisations in Hong Kong, a representative from the Judiciary, Legislative Councillors and Executive Councillors, former members of the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of the Dongjiang Column, war veterans’ groups, community dignitaries and student groups.

