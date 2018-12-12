Belt & Road forum held

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau held the Belt & Road: Hong Kong - IN Forum today to explore how professionals and startups can use Hong Kong as a springboard for Belt & Road markets.

Opening the forum, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Belt & Road Initiative involves a large amount of infrastructure projects, such as airports, railways, ports and energy projects.

Mrs Lam said professionals and entrepreneurs from different sectors can make good use of Hong Kong's advantages by participating in these projects and fully showcase the city's can-do spirit.

At the forum’s sharing session, Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma offered his insights from the perspective of private enterprises on leveraging Hong Kong’s advantages in professional services and expertise to serve as the launch-pad into Belt & Road markets.

He also talked about Belt & Road opportunities that are available for young professionals.

Meanwhile, the Government has allocated $2.3 million to the Hong Kong Polytechnic University to organise a 12-month Belt & Road Cross-Professional Advancement Programme, which comprises forums and workshops themed on the initiative.

The programme offers a platform for people such as professionals, business leaders and academics from Belt & Road countries and regions to exchange views and pursue the opportunities brought by the initiative.