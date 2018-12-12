International tourism convention held

The Hong Kong International Tourism Convention was held today to explore ways to leverage the vast tourism potential of the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development.

The convention was jointly organised by the Government, the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong.

More than 1,000 participants attended the convention, including government officials, representatives of tourism authorities and trade members from the nine Mainland cities of the bay area, the Macao Special Administrative Region and other Mainland provinces, as well as 34 countries, including Belt & Road countries.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam in her opening address said multilateral co-operation is central to the Belt & Road Initiative and tourism development.

In a keynote luncheon, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong is committed to strengthening co-operation with different economies to promote tourism development.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau shared his observations on tourism trends and Hong Kong's experience in coping with challenges at the plenary session on the implications of the Belt & Road Initiative on the development of international tourism.

Member of the Leadership of the Ministry of Culture & Tourism Yu Qun, Guangdong Vice Governor Xu Ruisheng, Secretary for Social Affairs & Culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government Alexis Tam, and World Tourism Organization Executive Director Zhu Shanzhong also addressed the convention.