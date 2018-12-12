FS visits Kowloon City

Financial Secretary Paul Chan speaks with the operator of a specialty shop in Kowloon City.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited a school and toured specialty shops in Kowloon City today.

Mr Chan first visited Mary Rose School where he was briefed by its principal on the operation of the school.

The school was established in 1970 to provide a good learning environment to children with intellectual disabilities.

Mr Chan then visited specialty shops and exchanged views with business operators and members of the community.

He said the consultation exercise for the 2019-20 Budget has been launched and encouraged people to express their views.

Mr Chan also met District Councillors.