Insufficient evidence against ex-CE

The Department of Justice today said there is insufficient evidence to prosecute former Chief Executive CY Leung.

The department made the statement after carefully considering investigation reports and relevant materials submitted by the Independent Commission Against Corruption, which conducted a comprehensive investigation into allegations of corruption and misconduct in public office against Mr Leung.

The available evidence reveals that in late 2011, Mr Leung, a director of DTZ Holdings, in the negotiation of the takeover of DTZ by UGL, entered into an agreement with UGL for the receipt of £4 million on the basis of "non-compete non-poach", it said.

Part of the sum was received when Mr Leung was the Chief Executive.

The department said there was not enough evidence to establish that the conduct fell within the mischief of an agent accepting advantage charge within section nine of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance.

There is no reasonable prospect of conviction of a corruption charge against Mr Leung, it added.

