Gov't supporting technology talents

The Reindustrialisation & Technology Training Programme approved 90 training grants applications as of November, involving 148 trainees and a funding amount of about $1.2 million, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang said today.

Mr Yang told legislators the Government has been nurturing local technology talent through different measures.

He said the Innovation & Technology Bureau launched the programme in August to subsidise local companies on a 2:1 matching basis to train their staff in advanced technologies, especially those related to Industry 4.0.

On tertiary education, the bureau has earlier briefed University Grants Committee-funded universities on the trends and development of manpower requirements in the innovation and technology sector.

Mr Yang said the universities have responded positively in their Planning Exercise Proposals for the 2019-20 to 2021-22 triennium by proposing more cross-disciplinary programmes, such as those relating to artificial intelligence and fintech, to provide industries with more technology talent.

The Government also regularised the Study Subsidy Scheme for Designated Professions/Sectors from the 2018-19 academic year and increased the number of subsidised self-financing undergraduate places to about 3,000 per cohort.

In the 2018-19 academic year, 37 programmes have been offered under the scheme, including five computer science programmes and four fintech programmes.

Regarding Continuing Education Fund enhancement measures which were announced earlier, Mr Yang said they will be implemented from April 1, 2019.